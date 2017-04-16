Manchester City winger who has not scored since December 10th could push for Etihad exit amid Barcelona interest

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City reserve Nolito, according to the Daily Star.

Nolito moved to the Etihad in the summer transfer window, and had a bright start to life in Manchester. The Spanish international found the back of the net five times in his opening ten appearances for City, but has scored just once since.

He didn’t play a minute in the Premier League in 2017 until February 13th. He doesn’t appear to be valued by manager and compatriot Pep Guardiola, and could subsequently be on the move a year after signing for the Premier League giants.

The Daily Star report that Nolito believes that his lack of playing time at Man City is damaging his chances of being picked for Spain for the 2018 World Cup, and could push to leave the club this summer.

The tabloid believe that Barcelona are keen to bring him back to his home country, a move that he could well be interested in.