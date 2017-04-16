Bayern Munich will demand £50.9M in exchange for midfield superstar as some of Europe’s biggest sides circle

Bayern Munich have named their price for Thiago Alcantara amid interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides, report Calciomercato.

Thiago is a product of the illustrious La Masia academy, and fast established himself in Barcelona’s first-team squad under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola. However, he was unable to push past the world-class trio of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets and subsequently followed Guardiola to the Allianz Arena.

The Spanish international has been given the opportunity to continue his development at Bayern Munich, and is now widely considered one of the best midfielders in the world, showcasing his talent in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

The best players in the world are always going to command the highest transfer fees, and Calciomercato believe that Thiago is no different. The Italian outlet believe that Bayern will ask for £50.9million in exchange for the Spaniard, with some of Europe’s biggest sides said to be interested.