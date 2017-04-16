Chelsea and Liverpool set to go head-to-head in the race to sign £30M-rated Football Manager favourite

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing Anderlecht prodigy Youri Tielemans, report Calciomercato.

Tielemans is widely considered one of the most promising young players in the world. If you’ve ever played Football Manager, or you’re somewhat of a FIFA Career Mode addict – the Belgian will need absolutely no introduction.

He has been regarded an important member of Anderlecht’s side for some time now, but his performances have reached new heights this campaign. The 19-year-old is enjoying his most prolific season to date, and his stunning performances do not appear to have gone unnoticed.

Calciomercato believe that Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Liverpool are both set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Tielemans in the summer transfer window. Inter Milan and Marseille are also believed to be interested in signing him.

He will not come cheap, however. The Italian outlet believe that Anderlecht will demand £25.4million in exchange for their prize possession, a price that both sides should be comfortably be able to afford if their interest in Tielemans is strong enough.