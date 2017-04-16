Chelsea star withdraws from starting side to face Manchester United due to illness

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso withdrew from the Blues’ warm-up and will not face Manchester United.

Alonso moved to Stamford Bridge from Fiorentina in the summer transfer window, and fast became a favourite of Antonio Conte. The Italian’s switch from the Blues’ trusted 4-2-3-1 system to his favoured 3-4-3 opened up a spot in the side for Alonso, and the Spaniard made that position his own.

The former Bolton and Sunderland man has been a cornerstone in Conte’s side, and influential in Chelsea’s success this campaign – which is why he will be such a loss today.

As his side warmed up to face Manchester United, in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture in the title race, Alonso withdrew and was subsequently replaced in the starting eleven by Kurt Zouma. Zouma starts at the heart of the defence, with Azpilicueta taking up Alonso’s spot at left-wing-back.

There are suggestions on Twitter that Alonso is in fact ill, hence why he misses out today: