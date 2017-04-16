Chelsea team news: Massive blow for Conte as key man ruled out vs Man Utd

Chelsea have suffered a major setback as widespread reports claim that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out against Man Utd.

Following Tottenham’s comprehensive win over Bournemouth on Saturday, the gap at the top of the Premier League table has been cut to just four points ahead of Chelsea’s outing.

Given the magnitude of the game with a trip to Old Trafford against Manchester United, Antonio Conte would have undoubtedly hoped for a full-strength side as they look to stretch their lead once more and make their position safe.

However, it looks as though he’ll be forced into a change as Courtois has been ruled out with an ankle injury which was suffered in training, as noted in the tweet below from respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur.

Conte has been able to maintain a real sense of stability and consistency with the same XI for most of the season, and given his habit of pulling off crucial saves, Courtois being absent will be a setback for the Premier League title favourites.

In his place, Asmir Begovic will be expected to start and so with his experience and quality, Chelsea should be confident of being able to cope with their first-choice shot-stopper’s absence.