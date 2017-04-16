(Image) Chelsea should have been awarded a free-kick in the build-up to Marcus Rashford’s opener for Manchester United

Chelsea should have been awarded a free-kick in the build up to Marcus Rashford’s opener.

Nemanja Matic attempted to play the ball forward, but Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera intercepted the pass. Marcus Rashford subsequently sprinted through on goal and beat Asmir Begovic to put his side ahead early on.

However, it appears as though Herrera blocked Matic’s pass with an outstretched hand, which was missed by the match officials. I don’t imagine Jose Mourinho will be moaning about the referee at the end of this contest…