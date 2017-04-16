Juventus meet with the agent of want-away PSG midfield maestro, Bayern Munich and Barcelona also in the race to sign him

Juventus have met with the agent of PSG midfield maestro Marco Verratti, according to ilBiancoNero.

The Italian outlet believe that Verratti’s representative met with the Serie A giants on Friday to discuss a potential move to Turin. They believe that Verratti, who is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2021, wants out of PSG as he feels undervalued by the French media.

They doesn’t appear to be any of that going on in his home country, Calciomercato believe that PSG will demand a whopping £84.8million fee in exchange for their prize asset – making him the third most expensive player in football history.

Calciomercato also report that Juventus will face stern competition in the race to sign the 24-year-old. They note that both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also keen to secure his services in the upcoming transfer window. The battle between three of Europe’s biggest sides is well and truly on.