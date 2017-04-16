Man Utd to offer whopping £20m one-year contract to Mourinho favourite

Man Utd are reportedly set to match rival offers of £20m contracts in an attempt to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford for one more year.

The 35-year-old has been vitally important to United this season as he has bagged 28 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Despite doubts prior to his arrival over his age and ability to perform in the Premier League, he has silenced his detractors and repaid the faith shown in him by Jose Mourinho.

According to The Mirror, there is growing concern at United that he could be set to move on this summer with lucrative offers coming in to prise him away from Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils are ready to counter that with a big-money contract of their own as it’s claimed that they will match any offers he receives elsewhere, with two bids reportedly on the table from America and China both worth £20m for one year’s work.

While it would involve a £12m-a-year salary, it’s suggested that the additional £8m comes from image rights and bonuses which make up the staggering figure.

If the report is true in that Man Utd are ready to go all in from a financial perspective, they’ll hope that qualifying for the Champions League and competing for major European trophies will help seal the deal and keep them at the top of the Swede’s list.

With no real signs of a significant decline, the former AC Milan and Barcelona man is still in demand, and he could yet play a crucial part in helping United complete their rebuild under Mourinho who values Ibrahimovic’s influence and quality highly.