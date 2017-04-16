Man Utd vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Four Mourinho changes, no Courtois

Man Utd host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday evening with the visitors looking to secure a win to restore their seven-point lead at the top of the table.

With the Europa League in mind, Jose Mourinho has made four changes to his side, with David De Gea, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young coming, with Sergio Romero, Michael Carrick and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic dropping out.

United are having to find a balance between battling for the Premier League top four and winning the Europa League, with the ultimate goal on either path to qualify for the Champions League.

With the second leg of their Europa League clash with Anderlecht to come on Thursday, Mourinho has opted to rotate and will hope that those coming in can step up and deliver having been left frustrated in recent weeks with his side’s inability to score more goals.

Meanwhile, there are no real shocks as far as Chelsea are concerned, with Antonio Conte forced into one specific change with Asmir Begovic coming in for the injured Thibaut Courtois.

Nemanja Matic gets the nod over Cesc Fabregas in midfield, as Conte hopes to see his side respond to Tottenham’s win over Bournemouth on Saturday which closed the gap between the two sides to just four points as the title race heats up.