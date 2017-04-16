(Video) Jose Mourinho proves he has switched allegiances from Chelsea to Man United after victory over former employers

Jose Mourinho sent a crystal clear message to the Manchester United faithful after his side’s victory over Chelsea today.

Mourinho managed Chelsea on two separate occasions, winning the Premier League time three times and twice being sacked by Roman Abramovich. Despite his fondness of the Blues, it appears as though Mourinho has switched allegiances.

After his Man United side brushed aside former employers Chelsea 2-0, The Special One walked off the field pointing to the badge on his gilet. He’s a Red Devil now…