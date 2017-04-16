(Video) Marcus Rashford races beyond David Luiz and finds the back of the net to give Manchester United an early lead over Chelsea

Manchester United have taken the lead against Premier League leaders Chelsea through Marcus Rashford.

The Blues suffered a casualty at the back during the warm up, with Marcos Alonso withdrawing from the starting side and being replaced by Kurt Zouma. Just seven minutes in, Chelsea were breached.

Rashford raced in behind David Luiz and beat stand-in goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to give Jose Mourinho an early lead against his former employers. Can you hear that? That’s the collective cheers of Tottenham fans across the country.