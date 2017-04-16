(Video) Roberto Firmino goal: Liverpool forward nods home to silence West Brom

Liverpool took an all-important lead against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday, with Roberto Firmino breaking the deadlock for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sit in fourth place ahead of kick off, but a win would move them nine points clear of fifth-placed Everton, and up to third ahead of Manchester City having played a game more.

A trip to West Brom can be a tricky encounter, but Roberto Firmino scored on the stroke of half-time at a crucial point in the game to give Liverpool a huge boost.

Arsenal recently discovered how dangerous the Baggies can be at home, but Klopp will be pleased with what he’s seen from his players thus far as they’ve kept the hosts out and scored a pivotal goal.

All in all, as we’re now at a point in the season where sides chasing Champions League qualification spots can’t afford to drop points, Liverpool will be desperate to preserve their lead and build on it to collect another victory on Sunday.