Arsenal chiefs scheduled to meet in May to finalise Arsene Wenger future

Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke and chief executive Ivan Gazidis will be present at a club board meeting next month with Arsene Wenger on the agenda.

That is according to Sky Sports reporter Bryan Swanson, with his tweet below suggesting that Arsenal fans could be closer to getting an answer about the future as result of the meeting.

Wenger’s current contract expires at the end of the season, and there have been conflicting reports over whether or not he’ll pen an extension or opt to step down.

With an increasing number of supporters protesting against the veteran tactician, many will likely be hoping it’s the latter, but they’ve been made to wait to know what the decision will be as the players continue to struggle on the pitch.

The Gunners are at real risk of missing out on the Premier League top four this season, and that in turn could spark the need for change. Coupled with their continued failure in the Champions League, Wenger has to take responsibility for it and the uncertainty that he is creating by keeping his future plans a secret are adding to the damaging situation at the Emirates.

While Arsenal fans will not look too much into this meeting as a way of finally finding out what will happen this summer, it could give a real indication as to the mood of the board and whether or not they will throw their support behind Wenger moving forward.