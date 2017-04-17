Arsene Wenger critical of Arsenal supporters in defence of under-fire ace

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that the jeering of Hector Bellerin from sections of supporters is unfair and has called on them to unite.

A dismal run of form has seen Arsenal fall to seventh place in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of Manchester City in fourth with two games in hand.

In turn, their hopes of finishing in the top four and securing qualification for the Champions League are at real risk and coupled with Wenger’s future still being uncertain, it has led to criticism from supporters and protests against him staying on beyond this season.

The players will have take some responsibility too as their form hasn’t been good enough, and one of those big names who has really disappointed in recent months is Bellerin.

After being booed by some away supporters during the 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace last week, Wenger has conceded that the Spaniard isn’t at his best but believes that the fans have been overly harsh with him and wants them to get behind the team rather than criticise them.

“I think, yes [wrong to boo]” he said, as reported by Sky Sports. “He is a guy who is genuinely Arsenal and wants to do well. He is ready to play with pain and I think it is, yes.

“The fans want to be behind the team and the way we respond on the football pitch will decide the attitude of the fans.

“The fans love the club. It’s a good period to be united and not divided. Historically Arsenal has been about that. One of our values is to be together. There’s no better period of the season than to show it now.”

The 22-year-old will hope to turn opinion when Arsenal take on Middlesbrough on Monday night, and in fairness it’s down to the players to get the fans onside with their performances and by picking up positives results.

There is a real tense atmosphere at Arsenal currently given recent results and with the anger towards Wenger, but a win on Monday night and improved display will undoubtedly boost morale for the final few weeks of the season.