Barcelona superstar reveals future ambition which involves quitting Nou Camp

Barcelona forward Neymar has dropped another hint that he doesn’t see himself finishing his playing career with the Catalan giants.

Although transfer speculation has strongly linked him with a move to another European powerhouse, it seems as though he has ambitions of playing in Brazil again, but not for former club Santos.

After a bitter split with the Brazilian outfit which involved a legal case against the international ace, he admits that his relationship with the club has soured to the point where he doesn’t know if a return would be a sensible move. As a result, he has another experience on his mind.

“I have a lot of desire to one day play for Flamengo, with the Maracana full, playing in the Copa Libertadores.” he told Canal Esporte Interativo, as reported by The Sun.

As noted in the report, the 25-year-old’s comments will leave the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain disappointed, as they have both been linked with making a big-money move for the Barca striker previously.

With ongoing talk that Neymar wishes to leave the La Liga giants as he continues to have to play in the shadow of Lionel Messi amid further speculation of power battles within the club, it remains to be seen whether or not there is another stop in Europe prior to his return to Brazil.

Moving to either United or PSG would give him the opportunity to take centre stage and lead a team to major honours as well as secure individual accolades for himself, and so perhaps there could be an opening for a high-profile exit from Barcelona in the coming years.