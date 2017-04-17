Derby v Huddersfield Live Stream – Watch Early Evening Championship Clash from Pride Park

Huddersfield will look to cement their place in the Championship playoffs with victory over Derby in the early evening kickoff tonight (KO 17:00).

Its been another busy day in the Championship with Brighton finally confirmed as promoted, however there were losses for Newcastle & Leeds so there’s a great opportunity for Huddersfield Town to make some ground up on second placed Newcastle Utd who went down 3-1 to Ipswich.

Derby have a new lease of life under new manager Gary Rowett and despite a 4-0 drubbing by Brentford last time out look like taking all three points against Huddersfield in the early evening kickoff from the Championship.

The Rams have won four out of their last five at Pride Park Stadium and could heap further pressure on Huddersfield, who are starting to feel the pinch as the promotion pressure increases as we reach the final few games of the season.

The Terriers currently lie in third place in the Championship, but are still not mathematically guaranteed a play off place and a further loss today would really give hope to the likes of Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday.

Huddersfield are still ideally placed in the league, however two thumping away defeats to Nottingham Forest (2-0) and Bristol City (4-0) will have done little to boost confidence, and the side really needs to start firing, especially in front of goal.

Midfielder Philip Billing will miss the game following an injury against Preston while Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown are unlikely to feature.

Gary Rowett’s side now lie in midtable security, unable to make a charge on the playoffs and safe from relegation, so it will be interesting to see how the side adapts as they prepare for another season outside the top flight.

All things considered Derby look more than backable at a price of 13/8 to take all three points at home, considering Huddersfield’s recent woes.

David Wagner’s side can be backed at 19/10 to take all three points back to Yorkshire but on current form alone, Derby look a cracking punt and thats our selection for today.

Get on the 13/8 on the home win.

