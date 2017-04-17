Influential Chelsea ace has dreams of playing for other clubs in concerning admission

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has revealed that he has ‘personal ambitions to play for other clubs’, which will in turn add real fuel to the fire over his future.

The 26-year-old has been back in top form this season with 14 goals and six assists in 35 appearances for the Blues, although they do risk a late-season collapse in the Premier League title race.

Such is his importance for Antonio Conte, the Italian tactician will be desperate to keep hold of him, but the Belgian international has dropped the biggest hint yet that he sees himself elsewhere eventually but insisted that he’s happy at Chelsea for the time being.

“When it’s not PSG [Paris Saint-Germain], it’s Real. And then perhaps it’ll be Bayern [Munich]… Bizarrely, last year, there was no one!” he told Telefoot.

“There are always personal ambitions to play for other clubs, dreams. But I try to focus on the present. As I said, I first have things to finish with Chelsea this year. Then, I’ll go on holiday. We’ll see after that. I have a contract until 2020. For the moment, I’m here, I’m good.”

After losing 2-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table has been cut to just four points by Tottenham, and so it’s no real surprise to hear Hazard insist that he wants to focus on what’s directly in front of him.

However, whether Chelsea win the title or not, his comments above can surely be interpreted as an admission that he will consider his future at the end of the season and he won’t be short of interest from other clubs such is his quality.

It’s a concerning quote and an timely one at that for Chelsea fans, as they’ll be hoping that he can play a pivotal role in their title triumph this season.