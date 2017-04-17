Spanish media claim Man Utd and Chelsea still in fierce transfer battle over La Liga ace

Man Utd and Chelsea are reportedly still battling over the summer signing of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, according to reports in Spain.

Conflicting reports would suggest that one or other are at the front of the queue to sign the Spanish international, but it seems as though his future is far from certain as of yet.

What is clear is that Morata is likely to leave the Bernabeu at the end of the season, as after failing to get the playing time that he was seeking this season, he could be forced to look elsewhere.

Having impressed in his two-year stint at Juventus, the 24-year-old has bagged 17 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but he has been forced to be content with a limited role for Zinedine Zidane.

That in turn has led to speculation of him wanting an exit, with Don Balon noting that he’s ready to leave the Spanish capital and is being eyed by both United and Chelsea.

It promises to be a difficult decision for Morata though, as there are various sub-plots involved in the transfer story. Jose Mourinho gave him his debut with Madrid, while Antonio Conte signed him for Juventus before departing that same summer and thus failing to have the chance to work with the striker.

In turn, both managers have history with him and will be keen to bolster their attacking options with his arrival, but time will tell which option Morata prefers if he is indeed set to leave the La Liga giants on a permanent basis.