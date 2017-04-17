Unhappy La Liga superstar could finally end longest Arsenal transfer saga ever

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is reportedly unhappy that the club is being linked with replacements, thus paving the way for a move to Arsenal.

It’s difficult to remember a transfer window that the French international wasn’t linked with a move to north London as it’s been an ongoing story for a couple of years now.

For whatever reason, the transfer has never happened but as Arsenal potentially prepare for life without Alexis Sanchez with his contract set to expire this summer, it could finally be time for the Gunners to swoop for their ‘top target’.

According to Don Balon, the Frenchman has again been left disappointed with criticism from supporters as he hasn’t enjoyed the best of seasons. However, it’s the transfer speculation linking Madrid with other strikers that has supposedly really done the damage, and with that he’s said to be considering his options away from Los Blancos.

It’s added that he could receive a significant wage increase if he were to complete his move to England this summer, but given the number of times that he’s been touted as a realistic Arsenal target, supporters will probably be waiting for something a little more tangible before believing it could happen this summer.

Coupled with the fact that Arsenal face the very real risk of missing out on the Premier League top four, and therefore failing to qualify for the Champions League, it could have a disastrous effect when it comes to trying to keep their top players and bringing in reinforcements.