AC Milan transfer news: €130m summer budget, staggering 15 players on shortlist

It’s fair to say that between now and the end of the season, AC Milan are going to be linked with a whole host of players from around Europe.

With Yonghong Li completing his takeover of the Rossoneri last week, it has ultimately led to a transfer speculation frenzy when it comes to the Italian giants with talk over how much they will have to spend.

There are of course conflicting reports and updates that change the situation almost every hour, but ultimately Calciomercato, via Corriere dello Sport, believe that they’ve cracked the code for the time being.

What we can agree on is that renewals for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Suso and Mattia De Sciglio will be high on the agenda, and could be sorted out first. Coupled with securing Vincenzo Montella’s future, getting the Milan house in order first would be a wise strategy.

Moving on from that, it’s claimed the Rossoneri will have a €130m to spend this summer, and the first target is to bring in a world-class striker to seemingly replace Carlos Bacca.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata are mentioned specifically in this report, but they are certainly not the only names in the hat it seems.

In midfield, Cesc Fabregas, Daniele De Rossi, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Luiz Gustavo and Mateo Kovacic are all on the agenda as per the report, while the defence is not being neglected either.

Mateo Musacchio looks set to join Milan this summer, but Sead Kolasinac, Antonio Barreca, Juan Bernat and Alberto Moreno are also all suggested as possible transfer targets.

Further, in the event that Gerard Deulofeu returns to Barcelona after what has been a successful loan spell at the San Siro thus far, MilanNews note that Keita Balde and Domenico Berardi will be considered as replacements for him in Montella’s starting line-up.

In terms of what Milan need, this covers it. A central defender to partner Alessio Romagnoli, a top creative midfielder and a striker to replace Bacca should all be on the agenda, and now it’s a case of waiting to see who Montella and Co. prefer and who they can realistically sign.