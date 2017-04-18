Arsenal face serious competition for key cog in Wenger’s £200m rebuild plan

Arsenal run the real risk of missing out on long-time target Alexandre Lacazette as Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are reportedly firmly in the race to sign him.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Emirates since last summer, but with Lyon releasing a statement on Twitter to publicly dismiss Arsenal’s offer, a deal never materialised.

However, according to The Mirror, Arsene Wenger intends on returning for the prolific forward this summer and it’s claimed that it’s part of a £200m plan to overhaul the first-team squad.

There’s no denying that the 25-year-old knows how to find the back of the net as he’s surpassed 20 goals in all competitions for four consecutive seasons, while he’s on course for his most prolific campaign yet with 30 goals in 39 appearances with the season far from over.

In turn, he’s certainly proven he can deliver in Ligue 1, but the real test will come if he does secure a move to England as to whether he can replicate that form in the Premier League.

While his ambitions have seemingly outgrown Lyon with the club likely to miss out on the Champions League, it has led to further speculation over his future.

Diego Simeone reportedly wants him at Atleti to provide competition for Kevin Gameiro, although if Antoine Griezmann opts to join Manchester United this summer then it would be to replace his compatriot.

Meanwhile, it’s the same situation at Dortmund in that they are preparing for the possible departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and will look at Lacazette as a potential replacement, as noted by Bild, but no club as of yet has met their £60m+ valuation for the Gabon international.

Lacazette is a player in demand, and while the suggested £200m overhaul from the Mirror seems a little unrealistic from Arsenal’s perspective, time will tell if Wenger signs a new deal and if he is ready to make sweeping changes in order to take the club forward.