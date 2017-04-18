Arsenal will push Alexis Sanchez to agree to specific £50m switch if he leaves

Arsenal are reportedly determined to push Alexis Sanchez towards Paris Saint-Germain if he doesn’t sign a new contract, thus ruling out moving to a Premier League rival.

The 28-year-old has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract, and with talks over a new deal going nowhere it seems, it could lead to Arsenal having to make a very difficult decision in selling him.

The Sun note that both Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on the Chilean international, but Arsenal are determined to avoid that situation from playing out by pushing him toward PSG in a £50m move.

Sanchez has been crucial to the Gunners this season in particular with 23 goals and 18 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions, and so in an ideal world the club will want to keep their best players.

However, with so many question marks over Arsene Wenger’s future, whether they can compete in the Premier League and in Europe, it remains to be seen if the former Barcelona and Udinese man is willing to commit his future to the club.

A move to either Chelsea or City would be an absolute disaster for Arsenal, as supporters would be left furious having previously seen Robin van Persie leave to join Manchester United only to win the title in his first season at Old Trafford.

In turn, given PSG have the resources to compete with their Premier League rivals in the transfer market, Arsenal will hope that if they can’t strike a deal with Sanchez and as they won’t want to lose him for nothing, selling him to the French champions for £50m may be the best-case scenario.