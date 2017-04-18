Influential Liverpool figure hints at retirement at Anfield but could be out of his hands

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that it’s more than possible that he will retire from club management after his time at Anfield is done.

The German tactician has been coaching since 2001 when he landed his first major role at Mainz, before moving on to Borussia Dortmund in 2008 while another seven years later he finds himself on Merseyside.

With a contract that runs until 2022, it would be another seven years at his current club before a decision is made on his future, and Klopp, who turns 50 this summer, could be ready to walk away from club management.

However, realistically he knows that given his own reputation coupled with the expectations and history at Liverpool, he must deliver silverware in the coming years otherwise he risks not making it to the end of his contract.

“I will not have been in charge of 10 different clubs once my managerial career is over,” he told Sport1, as reported by the Liverpool Echo. “On the contrary, it is always quite easy for me to fully commit to what I am doing because they are often long-term projects.

“If I fulfil my contract with Liverpool then there is a good chance I will have won something here. I could be in an uncomfortable situation if we do not win anything. People expect Liverpool to win trophies.”

Liverpool fell agonisingly short in two cup finals last year, while after making an impressive start to the Premier League campaign this year, they have tailed off and find themselves in a battle to finish in the top four.

However, there are certainly plenty of positives to take from Klopp’s reign thus far, but with a strong summer transfer market, the expectations will only continue to go higher as he will need to deliver tangible success sooner rather than later.