Inter prepare stunning £41.8M five-year deal in bid to appoint world-class manager, Chelsea and Atletico bosses top wishlist

Inter Milan appear to be stepping up their attempts to appoint one of the best managers in the world.

The Serie A outfit were once considered one of the best teams in the world, and were a force to be reckoned with when Jose Mourinho held the reins at the San Siro. However, since The Special One departed – it has all fallen apart.

Inter now find themselves seventh in Serie A, and the club’s hierarchy appear to have had enough of their shortfalls. La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the club are keen to appoint Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone or Chelsea mastermind Antonio Conte. They appear to be prepared to break the bank to do so.

Gazzetta report that Inter will offer a £41.8million, five-year deal to both Simeone and Conte in a bid to entice them from their respective clubs. That equates to £8.4million-a-year, or £161,500-a-week. Crazy money!