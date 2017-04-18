Leicester City 1-1 Atletico Madrid player ratings: Vardy gets an 8 as the Foxes go down swinging in the Champions League

Leicester City have been eliminated from the Champions League after being held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid.

The Foxes needed a result tonight after falling to a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture. However, they got off to the worst possible start when Saul Niguez found the back of Kasper Schmeichel’s goal.

The ball was swung in from the left-hand-side by former Chelsea full-back Filipe Luis. Niguez rose above Christian Fuchs and headed the ball back across the goal and into the bottom corner. You can see the Spaniard’s goal here.

Leicester were not prepared to give in, however, and pulled a goal back through Jamie Vardy. Vardy fired home from close range through a sea of Atletico bodies to give the Premier League champions hope. Click here to see Vardy’s second Champions League goal.

However, it proved to be too little, too late, and it’s Atletico who progress to the semi-finals. Leicester’s European tour has come to an end – but what a journey it’s been. Here are our player ratings for both sides.

Leicester City player ratings: Schmeichel 6, Simpson 6, Benalouane 4, Morgan (c) 7, Fuchs 5, Mahrez 7, Ndidi 7, Drinkwater 6, Albrighton 5, Okazaki 5, Vardy 8. (Subs: Chilwell 6, Ulloa 7, Amartey 6)

Atletico Madrid player ratings: Oblak 7, Juanfran 6, Savic 5, Godin 8, Filipe Luis 8, Giminez 6, Gabi 6, Koke 6, Saul Niguez 7, Carrasco 4, Griezmann 3. (Subs: Hernandez 5, Torres 2, Correa 6)