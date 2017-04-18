Leicester City vs Atletico Madrid starting lineups: Wes Morgan returns for the Foxes, Fernando Torres dropped for visitors

Leicester face Atletico Madrid this evening as they look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

If you told Foxes fans at the beginning of the 2015/16 season that they would even get close to qualifying for this competition, few would have believed you. However, after pulling off one of the most improbable triumphs in sporting history and winning the Premier League – they very much deserve to be here.

Tonight they face their toughest test yet. In the first leg in Madrid, the champions fell to a 1-0 defeat after Antoine Griezmann fired home from the penalty spot. Craig Shakespeare’s side need to match that result this evening to force the game into extra-time, or better it to progress to the semi-finals.

It’s a tough ask, but the players will undoubtedly be up for it – this is one of, if not the, biggest nights in the history of Leicester City.

The home side have been boosted by the return of captain Wes Morgan, who missed the first-leg through injury. Fernando Torres, who started and played 75 minutes of the first leg, has been dropped for Atletico. Here’s how both sides line up in full for tonight’s game.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Morgan (c), Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Juanfran, Savic, Godin, Filipe Luis, Giminez, Gabi, Koke, Saul Niguez, Carrasco, Griezmann.