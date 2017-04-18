Man City flop to fight for place at Etihad, Guardiola eyes £30M replacement anyway

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will remain at the Etihad beyond the summer transfer window and fight for his place, according to The Sun.

Bravo has endured a disastrous debut season. After moving to Man City last summer from Barcelona, for what The Sun report to be a £17million fee, his shot-stopping shortfalls have continually cost his side.

It has raised serious question marks over Pep Guardiola’s decision to oust club great Joe Hart in order to accommodate Bravo. However, despite being one of the worst goalkeepers in the Premier League this term, the Chilean does not appear to be going anywhere.

The Sun report that Bravo’s intentions are to remain in Manchester next season and fight for the number one place between the sticks. The tabloid note that Guardiola is keen to draft in £30m-rated Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes in the summer, but it appears as though Bravo will challenge him for a starting role.