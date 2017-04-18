Manchester City outcast set to sign for Liverpool in £20M deal

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is set to sign for Liverpool in a £20million deal, according to The Sun.

Hart was forced to flee Manchester in the summer after falling out of favour under the stewardship of the newly-appointed Pep Guardiola – he subsequently joined Serie A outfit Torino on a season-long loan.

However, The Sun report that Torino have been unable to negotiate an extension to Hart’s loan deal, and cannot afford to sign him on a permanent basis.

The Sun believe that has paved the way for him to return to the Premier League, but not with Man City. The tabloid believe that he is set to sign for City’s competitive rivals Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp gave the green light to the move.

According to The Sun, Liverpool will part with £20million to secure Hart’s services. It appears as though Klopp is finally set to solve his goalkeeping crisis.