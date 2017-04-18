Man City U18s 1-1 Chelsea U18s: Ike Ugbo and Phil Foden strike gold as the FA Youth Cup final first-leg ends in a draw

Manchester City U18 hosted Chelsea U18 this evening in the first leg of the FA Youth Cup final.

Remarkably, Chelsea’s youngsters have won five of the last seven Youth Cups, including all of the last three – they’re looking to make it four on the bounce this year.

They got off to a great start when Ike Ugbo fired home from close range to put the Blues ahead just before the half-time break.

GOAL! @ChelseaFC take the lead in the 2017 #FAYouthCup Final as Ike Ugbo smashes home! pic.twitter.com/iklpxfdT43 — The FA (@FA) 18 April 2017

However, Man City struck back through Phil Foden. What a cool, calm and collected finish from the youngster.

Ultimately that proved to be enough to rescue a draw for City U18s. The second leg of the final will be played at Stamford Bridge next Wednesday.

Chelsea and Man City both reached the final in last years competition, with the first-leg of the final also finishing 1-1. The Blues went on to win 3-1 in the second leg at the Bridge, with Tammy Abraham finding the back of the net in that game. Abraham has scored 26 goals in his first season as a professional with Bristol City – this competition provides an excellent springboard for youngsters.