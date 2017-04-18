Man United star to be offered lucrative new deal as reward for stellar performances

Manchester United are set to offer Ander Herrera a lucrative new deal as a reward the stellar season he is having, according to the Daily Mail.

Herrera was arguably man of the match in United’s last game, a 2-0 victory over Premier League leaders Chelsea, during which he completely nullified the threat of Player of The Year favourite Eden Hazard.

If the Daily Mail are to be believed, he is set to be rewarded for his good performances. The tabloid believe that Man United are set to offer him a contract extension worth £120,000-a-week after he emerged as an important member of Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Mail note that Herrera has just over a year to run on his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2018. They believe that there is, however, an option to extend that for a further year, and there is likely to be little problem getting him to commit his future beyond that.