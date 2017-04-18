Manchester United keen to re-sign academy product for 1100% more than they sold him for three years ago

Jose Mourinho is keen to bring Burnley centre-back Michael Keane back to Manchester United, according to the Mirror.

Keane is a product of Man United’s illustrious academy, but failed to establish himself as an important member of their first-team squad and subsequently moved to Burnely.

He has been given the opportunity to develop into a far more accomplished centre-back during his time at Turf Moor, and it appears as though his progress has alerted his former employers.

The Mirror believe that Mourinho has joined a host of Premier League sides in the race to secure Keane’s signature – just three years after he left Old Trafford.

The tabloid believe that Man United will have to part with as much as £30million if they want to sign Keane in the summer transfer window, considerably more than the £2.5million they reportedly sold him for. That is an unbelievable 1100% increase in his market value!