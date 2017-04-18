PL rivals offer John Terry chance to stay in England after Chelsea announcement

Chelsea defender John Terry announced on Monday that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, but he may not be travelling too far for his next challenge.

Having been with the club since he was 14, the veteran defensive ace will see his current contract expire this summer and both he and the Blues confirmed this week that he wouldn’t be penning a new deal.

That in turn has led to speculation over his future and where he might continue playing next season, and the 36-year-old has reportedly been offered the chance to stay in the Premier League by West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis, as reported by The Mirror.

It’s claimed that Pulis made a move for the former England international in the January transfer window, but a combination of wanting to see out the season with Chelsea coupled with their potential title success ensured that Terry stayed in west London.

However, now that the announcement has arrived over his exit, it appears as though the Baggies are ready to make a fresh attempt at signing him.

It’s no real surprise that the stalwart is going to leave Stamford Bridge in truth, as although he undoubtedly remains an important figure around the club and in the dressing room, he has had nothing more than a bit-part role under Antonio Conte this season.

As a result, while he reiterated his desire to continue playing, he will be better off looking elsewhere for a more prominent role before hanging up his boots and moving into coaching.

Terry will be expected to return to Chelsea in the future, but for the time being he has a difficult decision to make over whether or not he faces his former club next season or holds out for a top offer from abroad with suggestions that there hasn’t been any real interest from MLS outfits.