Man Utd ace at risk of being ditched in £21m plus player exchange deal

Man Utd playmaker Juan Mata could reportedly be heading for the exit door at Old Trafford this summer, with Jose Mourinho eyeing a move for Anderson Talisca.

The 28-year-old has defied general consensus this season, as after Mourinho’s arrival at the club last year, it was believed that Mata would be one of the first players out of the door given their history at Chelsea.

Instead, the Spaniard has played an important role for the Red Devils this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite all that positive work, Turkish newspaper Fanatik have claimed that he could be on his way to Turkey at the end of the season as part of the deal to sign Talisca from Besiktas.

It’s reported that United will meet the 23-year-old’s £21m release clause, while they could well offer Mata as part of the deal as the Turkish giants will want a replacement for their key man.

Talisca has impressed with 11 goals and six assists in 27 outings this season, and so it looks like a shrewd signing from the Red Devils perspective.

However, losing Mata will likely be an unpopular move on their part as ultimately he’s established himself as a fans favourite at Old Trafford and will be a loss to the team.

Nevertheless, it’s part of Mourinho’s ongoing plans to rebuild the squad and turn them into regular contenders for both the Premier League title and European trophies with Talisca potentially just one of many new faces arriving at the club this summer.