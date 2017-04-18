PSG consider double-raid for Arsenal stars, face competition from Chelsea and Man City

PSG are set to make their first move to sign Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez, but he isn’t the only Gunners star they’re targeting, according to Yahoo.

Yahoo report that the Ligue 1 champions are in regular contacts with Sanchez’s representatives. The Chilean is out of contract in the summer of 2018, and there is little suggestion that he is set to put pen-to-paper on an extension – prompting plenty of speculation over his future.

It appears as though PSG are set to pounce on the uncertainty surrounding his future. Yahoo report that the French giants are preparing to offer £46million to Arsenal in exchange for their top goalscorer. Arsene Wenger will undoubtedly be reluctant to part with his prize possession, but he risks losing him on a free in just over a years time. Yahoo note that PSG are likely to face competition from both Chelsea and Manchester City.

Sanchez may well not be the only Arsenal star PSG are set to poach, either. Yahoo believe that Unai Emery’s side are also tracking Mesut Ozil, who’s contract also expires in 2018.