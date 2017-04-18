Sevilla consider ambitious move for spearhead of Tottenham’s title charge

Tottenham appear to have a fight on their hands to keep hold of manager Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

The Argentine has masterminded back-to-back title challenges for Spurs, and they are going to ensure this season’s title race goes right to the very wire.

Pochettino has manufactured arguably the most well-rounded team in the country, and has done so while keeping one eye on the club’s future. His work at White Hart Lane has been commendable, and it does not appear to have gone unnoticed.

The Mirror believe that La Liga heavyweights Sevilla are keen to appoint Pochettino if current boss Jorge Sampaoli takes the Argentina job.

However, the Mirror note that Pochettino is unlikely to see Sevilla as an attractive option, as he is building something special with Spurs and is spearheading their title charge.

There doesn’t appear to be any reason for the Tottenham faithful to be losing sleep – yet.