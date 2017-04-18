(Video) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain falls over twice within five seconds during Middlesbrough vs Arsenal slipfest

Arsenal and Middlesbrough looked like two teams low on confidence as they played out a forgettable 2-1 win for the Gunners on Monday night.

The first half was a dreadful affair, until an Alexis Sanchez free kick sparked it into life.

Not only were the two sides struggling to play decent football, some players could hardly stay on their feet.

I think Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain needs to change his studs. ? pic.twitter.com/BsKs44MBIz — Away Games (@awaygamesinfo) April 17, 2017

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fell over twice within five seconds!

The result – which came after further goals from Alvaro Negredo and Mesut Ozil – leaves Boro six points short of safety, while Arsenal are now seven off the top four.