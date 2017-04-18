(Video) Jamie Vardy finishes cooly from close range to give Leicester City hope against Atletico Madrid

Leicester City have pulled a goal back against Atletico Madrid through Jamie Vardy – they can’t, can they?

The Foxes trailed 1-0 heading into tonight’s contest, and desperately needed to get off to a good start if they wanted to reach the Champions League semi-finals. However, Saul Niguez headed past Kasper Schmeichel to all-but end their chances of progressing in the competition.

Vardy is not one to give up, though. The England international fired home through a sea of Atletico bodies to give his side hope.