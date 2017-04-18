(Video) King Power Stadium absolutely rocking ahead of the biggest night in Leicester City’s history

Leicester City host Atletico Madrid tonight in what is, arguably, the biggest night in the club’s history.

After defeating La Liga giants Sevilla in the last round, the Premier League champions set up a stunning quarter-final clash with Atletico. Despite falling to a 1-0 defeat in the first-leg, it is all to play for tonight.

The King Power looks to be absolutely buzzing tonight. The Leicester players are going to need the full backing of their fans if they’re to get a result tonight – and it looks as though they’ve got it.