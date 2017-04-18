(Video) Robert Lewandowski fires Bayern Munich ahead against Real Madrid from the penalty spot

Bayern Munich have taken the lead against Real Madrid on the night, but still have work to do.
Despite taking the lead in the first-leg at the Allianz Arena, Bayern fell to a 2-1 defeat after Cristiano Ronaldo, the top goalscorer in the history of the Champions League, found the back of the net twice.
The Bundesliga leaders have now given themselves a life-line, after Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot – but they still need a goal.
Lewandowski!!! Goal Penalty Real Madrid 0 Bayern 1 #Realbayern #realmadridBayern pic.twitter.com/Ohp5kcnWJE
— Po Meczu (@pomeczu) 18 April 2017
COMMENTS