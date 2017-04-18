(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo completes ‘perfect’ hat-trick against Bayern Munich, bags 100th CL goal in the process

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a quick-fire brace to ensure Real Madrid’s progression into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Ronaldo bagged two goals in the first-leg to give Real a narrow advantage heading into tonight’s game, and he’s only gone and scored a ‘perfect’ hat-trick (left foot, right foot and header) at the Bernabeu to bring his Champions League tally up to 100 – yes, ONE HUNDRED!

Bayern allowed the Portuguese international far too much space in the penalty area, and he wasn’t going to miss from there, scoring his second of the game.

He wasn’t finished there, however, stroking home from close-range and completing his hat-trick.

One hundred Champions League goals, he really is from a different planet.