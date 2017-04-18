(Video) Saul Niguez doubles Atletico’s aggregate advantage to all-but end Leicester’s Champions League dream

Atletico Madrid have taken the lead against Leicester City, and that could well be game, set and match.

Diego Simeone’s men carried a one-goal advantage into the second-leg after Antoine Griezmann found the back of the net in the reverse fixture in Madrid. The Foxes needed to get off to a good start tonight if they wanted to have any chance of reaching the Champions League semi-finals – but they have failed to do so.

Saul headed past Kasper Schmeichel and into the bottom corner of the Leicester net to put Atletico on the brink of reaching the semi-finals.