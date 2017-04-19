Ambitious Euro giant wants to sign Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, £46m opening bid for Arsenal’s main man

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could continue playing together next season, even if they both leave the Emirates Stadium.

According to Yahoo, Arsenal’s two biggest stars are wanted by Paris Saint-Germain.

It could easily be argued that a move to PSG would be a step up for Arsenal’s key duo.

PSG drew with Arsenal twice in the Champions League last year, but the French giants have fared much better than the Gunners in recent seasons, reaching the quarterfinals four times since the London side’s last appearance in the last eight.

Both Alexis and Ozil have just over 12 months left on their current contracts, leaving Arsenal in a weak negotiating position.

PSG will likely move for Alexis first, with Yahoo reporting that the Ligue 1 holders will open with a bid of €55m (£46m) for the Chilean.

The same source claims that PSG are continuing to monitor Ozil’s situation.

Alexis has been Arsenal’s main man this season, providing 19 goals and nine assists in 31 Premier League outings.

Ozil remains an important figure at the Emirates, but he has only chipped in with seven goals and six assists so far this term.