Arsenal join four Premier League sides in race to sign £50M-rated Southampton star

The race to sign Southampton centre-back Virgil Van Dijk is well and truly hotting up.

Van Dijk has not featured for the Saints since January 22nd, when he suffered a serious ankle injury against champions Leicester City. That doesn’t appear to have deterred any potential suitors, however.

The Mirror believe that Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City are all interested in securing Van Dijk’s services in the summer transfer window – and a new face has now joined the race.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are also plotting a summer move to sign Van Dijk. The tabloid believe that Arsene Wenger is planning to switch to a back-three on a permanent basis, and the Dutchman would fit like a glove into that system.

Acquiring Van Dijk will not be easy, however. Not only is there a host of Premier League sides chasing him, the Mirror also believe that Southampton will hold out for as much as £50million if they are to part with him this summer. Wenger may need to get his chequebook out.