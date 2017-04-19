ASRoma join the race to sign Liverpool outcast, Reds demand £30M transfer fee

The future of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho remains unclear.

The Frenchman joined Crystal Palace on loan in the January transfer window in search of first-team football, and has swiftly established himself as a cornerstone in Sam Allardyce’s side.

It remains to be seen whether he will remain at Selhurst Park beyond this season, but Palace will likely face stern competition in the race to secure his signature this summer.

Goal believe that Serie A heavyweights AS Roma are interested in taking Sakho to Italy in the upcoming transfer window. Goal note that Roma could draft Sakho in as a replacement for combative centre-back Kostas Manolas, who they believe is set to leave the club in the summer.

However, Sakho is unlikely to be acquired on the cheap. Goal believe that Liverpool will demand as much as £30million in exchange for him. It remains to be seen whether that’s a price Roma, or Crystal Palace, will be willing to pay.