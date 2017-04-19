Bosnian international informed Arsene Wenger is staying as Arsenal make transfer move for 23-year-old

Arsenal have reportedly started planning for next season when it is highly likely that Arsene Wenger will remain as the club’s manager.

According to The Mirror, Wenger is set to sign a new contract at Arsenal, with the 67-year-old having told several people behind the scenes of his decision to stay.

However, BBC Sport report that Bosnian international Sead Kolasinac has also been informed that Wenger is staying at the Emirates Stadium.

Schalke left-back Kolasinac is available on a free transfer this summer and The Mirror claim that the Gunners have offered him a four-year contract.

The same newspaper report that Kolasinac’s arrival will coincide with Nacho Monreal being offloaded.

However, the source adds that fellow left-back Kieran Gibbs will be given the chance to stay, although Celtic star Kieran Tierney and Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon have been eyed just in case the England international leaves North London.

Kolasinac is generally seen as a full-back, but the 23-year-old has been predominantly used on the left wing this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 21 Bundesliga appearances.