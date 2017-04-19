Chelsea transfer news: Premier League leaders send scouts to watch AS Monaco trio in action against Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea appear to already be in the process of identifying their summer transfer targets.

The Blues, despite a recent wobble, appear to be on their way to lifting the Premier League title for the second time in three years. Since Antonio Conte took the reins at Stamford Bridge, they have been the best team in the league – despite finishing in tenth place last campaign.

However, it appears as though Conte is not completely content with his Chelsea squad. Mohamed Bouhafsi, who works for French outlet RMCSport believes that Chelsea scouts are at the Stade Louis II with their eye on three Monaco stars:

Des recruteurs de Chelsea sont ce soir à Louis II pour superviser Tiémoué Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy et Thomas Lemar. #CFC

Bouhafsi believes that Chelsea are scouting Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Thomas Lemar.

The Monaco trio have all been instrumental in their side’s success this term, and could all be named champions in their home country come May. They are the future of the French national team, and if Bouhafsi is to be believed, they could also be the future of Chelsea.