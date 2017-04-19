West Brom and Bournemouth face stern competition from Chinese Super League for Chelsea star’s signature

John Terry has not ruled out moving to the Chinese Super League in the summer transfer window, report The Sun.

Terry announced this week that he will be bring to an end his 22-year career with the Blues. After carving his name into the club’s hall of fame, he could well be leaving as a five-time Premier League winner.

Where Terry’s next destination will be remains a mystery, but The Sun believe that he is not ruling anything out. The tabloid believe that the former England captain has not ruled out making a sensational move to the Chinese Super League.

The Sun believe that West Brom and Bournemouth will also give Terry an opportunity to remain in the Premier League and finish his career in his home country.

However, he could be tempted away from England by the financial benefits of moving abroad. The Sun believe that he could earn up to £300,000-a-week if he moves to China.