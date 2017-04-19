John Terry next club: Premier League duo to compete for Chelsea skipper who wants 60% pay-rise

Departing Chelsea captain John Terry could be set to remain in Britain as two Premier League clubs are said to be interested in his signature this summer.

According to the Daily Star, Swansea City will make a move to land the 36-year-old on a free transfer when his current Chelsea contract expires in June.

The same source reports that West Bromwich Albion are also keen on Terry, who wants £80,000-a-week wages at his next club should he stay in the Prem.

Chelsea have only been paying Terry a basic weekly wage of £50,000 this season, as claimed by the Daily Mail.

He is therefore asking for a 60% pay-rise.

Those demands are far from unreasonable, though, considering the ex-England skipper’s experience.

Furthermore, players who sign on free transfers often command higher wages.

Terry will hope to be much more involved wherever he moves next season, having started just four Premier League games this season.