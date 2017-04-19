Jurgen Klopp signs off £20m Liverpool transfer for 70-cap international skipper

Liverpool are the leading scorers in the Premier League so far this season, but they have been far less impressive at the other end of the pitch.

The Reds have conceded 18 more goals than Spurs, 16 more than Man United and 13 more than leaders Chelsea.

Weaknesses at centre-back, left-back and in defensive midfield are partly to blame for Liverpool’s leakiness, but Jurgen Klopp’s side have also suffered due to their lack of a top-class goalkeeper.

Neither Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius have looked convincing between the sticks, so Klopp has reportedly decided to recruit a new stopper this summer.

According to The Sun, Klopp has signed off a £20m bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is currently on loan at Torino.

Hart has two years left to run on his current City contract, but he is seemingly dispensable at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite being unable to get into Pep Guardiola’s City squad, Hart remains England’s no.1.

Hart, who celebrates his 30th birthday today, even captained the Three Lions against Lithuania last month, winning his 70th senior international cap in the process.