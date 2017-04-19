(Photo) Liverpool star Adam Lallana back in training ahead of injury schedule

Liverpool playmaker Adam Lallana returned to training on Wednesday.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp told the Liverpool Echo last month that Lallana would be back with the first team squad after next weekend’s game vs Crystal Palace.

However, Lallana took to Instagram this afternoon, sharing a photo of himself back in action ahead of schedule.

Time to step it up ??

Lallana has missed Liverpool’s last four matches and, although the Reds have taken an impressive 10 points while he’s been ruled out, fans will be excited to see his return.

And it seems like that return could now be on Sunday, when Palace come to Anfield.

Lallana has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 27 Premier League matches this season.